Meet The 13 Year Old Making A Huge Impact On Women's Sport
At only 11 years old, Abbie noticed that some of the biggest names in women's sports weren't getting the attention they deserved, so she has made it her mission to change that by starting 'Her Way'.
Meet The Aged Care Residents Winning The Fight To Keep Their Village
In May, we brought you a story of a feisty group of seniors fighting to keep their Byron Bay aged care facility after they were threatened with closure, now, thanks to 95-year-old Kate, they might just get to keep their homes.
Construction Workers Suffering In Silence As Suicide Rates Spike
Tradies like 21-year-old Ben work hard to build our communities, but every other day, a construction worker like Ben dies by suicide. This is a tragedy that is impacting more people than ever before.
Aussie Kid Breaks Rubik’s Cube World Record
Brisbane kid Charlie Eggins has been named a world champion after he broke the world record for blindfolded speedcubing by .68 of a second.
Snail Girl Is The New Trend Every Woman Wants In On
There is a new trend that sees women shattering the illusion of work/life balance, ceasing their girl-bossing in favour of a slower, happier pace at work.
Penrith Panthers Crowned NRL Premiers For Third Year Straight
The Penrith Panthers have been crowned this year's NRL Premiers for the third time after they pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in history.
Taking A Look At Some Of Australia's Worst Rentals
It's no secret that many Aussies are struggling to find a home, but Jordie van den Berg has been on a mission to expose just how many rental properties are unliveable and we found some of the worst to take a look around.