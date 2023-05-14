News (Delivered Differently)
Aussie Researchers Using AI To Detect Parkinson's Disease
A group of Aussie researchers have started using the power of AI to unlock the secrets of Parkinson’s disease and it’s already aiding in detecting it early.
MasterChef Contestants On How Jock Zonfrillo Changed Their Lives
MasterChef winners and favourites share how Jock Zonfrillo changed their lives and the way they view cooking forever.
Two Aussie Brothers Set To Live Out Their Space Dream
Aussies Adam and James Gilmour grew up dreaming of being astronauts, and they might be about to make their dream a reality as their first homegrown rocket is being readied for launch.
Legendary Aussie Women Strip Down For A Good Cause
These remarkable Aussie women are making a significant impact in the fight against cancer in one of the most unconventional ways, and their fans are loving it.
20-Year-Old Refugee Buys His Mum A House For Mother's Day
Peri Ndakize has outdone everyone this Mother's Day because he's just bought his mum a house. The 20-year-old refugee made it his mission before he set out on his own goals.
Bluey Is The Most Streamed Non-American Series On U.S. Television
The U.S. is going crazy over our very own Bluey, with the show now the most streamed non-American series on U.S. television.
147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Crowns The Best Dog
The 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has crowned the very best doggo in the whole world, Buddy Holly, the Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen.