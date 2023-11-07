News
Mark Zahra Rides Without A Fight To Melbourne Cup Victory
Without A Fight won the 2023 Melbourne Cup, cruising past the favourites Gold Trip and Vauban without any sort of fight whatsoever. Winning jockey Mark Zahra, who also won last year's Cup on Gold Trip, joins us.
Huge Class Action Begins Against Popular Cosmetic Surgery Providers
More than 1,000 patients have joined a class action lawsuit against Doctor Daniel Lanzer and his associates, alleging botched surgeries have left them with deformities and psychological trauma.
Inaugural Melbourne Cheese Run Sees Aussies Compete For Cheese
Melbourne saw its first-ever Cheese Run where people competed in a 150-metre dash for the grand prize of a mountain of cheese.
The Man Restoring Surfboards So Everyone Can Ride A Wave
Cam Scott restores old surfboards and leaves them on a fence by the beach in North Bondi, all so everyone can ride a wave.
Influencers Sue Restaurant For Defamation Over Lobster
Julie and Belinda Nguyen and their mum, Jennifer Do, have been abused online after they were accused of not paying for a $364 lobster dinner. Now, they are hitting back and suing the restaurant for defamation.
The Beatles Release Their Final Song 'Now And Then'
Nearly 43 years after the death of songwriter John Lennon, The Beatles have released their final-ever song, Now and Then, after using AI technology to isolate Lennon's vocals for the track.
Crypto King Sam Bankman-Fried Facing 100-Year Sentence
Former Crypto King Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy by a Manhattan jury and is now facing a 100-year sentence.