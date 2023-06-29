News (Delivered Differently)
Lismore Flood Victims Let Down By Buyback Scheme
Just 1 per cent of Northern Rivers property owners who lost their homes in last year's floods have reached a settlement under the Federal and NSW government's buyback scheme.
Transitioning Gender Under The Taliban In Afghanistan
Australian filmmaker Jordan Bryon was given unprecedented access to the notorious Taliban. At the same time, he was transitioning genders under the watchful eyes of the most brutal regimes in the world.
Millions Of Aussies Scramble For Taylor Swift Tickets
Today was the Olympic Games of presales as millions of Aussies competed to get tickets to Taylor Swift's Sydney and Melbourne shows. Swiftie Bronny Dunlop tells us if she ended up snagging some tickets.
Taylor Swift Fans Warned Against Ticket Scalpers Charging Astronomical Prices
As Swifties scramble to get tickets to Taylor Swift's Aussie tour, they're being warned of scalpers as some tickets are being sold at 372% higher than the original price.
Insiders Reveal Home Brand Goods The Same As Name Brands
As cost-of-living pressures slam Aussie households, a record number of shoppers are turning to supermarket home brands. But are the budget-friendly goods the same as the top shelf stuff?
Eco Holidays Are The New Way Of Holidaying Taking Off Across Australia
Australia could soon be seen across the globe as the pioneer of Eco-Holidaying. But what is it?
Taylor Swift Fans Panicking As Ticket Site Fails
Swifties have been making the mad dash to try and snag pre-sale tickets to Taylor Swift's Australian tour. So just how well did the system hold up today? Tixel founder and CEO Zac Leigh explains