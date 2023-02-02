News (Delivered Differently)
Leaked Report Reveals Drastic Measures In Alice Springs
The report into the Alice Springs crisis won’t be released until next week after both the state and federal governments consider it. But if leaks are anything to go by, some drastic measures are on th
Is Adani The Largest Con In Corporate History?
Australia’s corporate regulator is investigating mining giant Adani amid claims it’s pulled off one of the biggest cons in corporate history. Tim Buckley is the director of Climate Energy Finance and tells us why billionaire Gautam Adani could be bleeding billions.
Outrage Over Sam Smith's New Music Video
Sam Smith has been trending all over the internet due to their new music video for 'I'm Not Here To Make Friends', with some saying it's a step too far. But is it really?
Aussie Jordan Mailata To Play In NFL Superbowl
It's one of the greatest Aussie sporting stories of all time. Bankstown boy Jordan Mailata has just made it to the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, becoming one of only a handful of Australian
The Cane Toad Hunters Battling The Spreading Pests
The discovery of a giant cane toad in North Queensland earlier this month made headlines worldwide. But these hunters are dedicated to stopping the spread of the pest taking over Australia.
Greens Push To Make Recreational Cannabis Legal
The ACT is currently the only state in Australia which has legalised the recreational use of cannabis. Now the Greens have a bold plan to make that nationwide, while generating billions in tax revenue
Nearly Half Of Australian Dogs Are Overweight
It’s no secret Australians love their dogs. But it turns out we may love them too much because, almost half the nation’s 6 million pooches are overweight.