Kmart And Target To Merge To Become Super Business
Kmart and Target will merge to become a superbusiness worth $10 billion, but will customers notice the difference?

4 mins

Research Shows Sharks Could Be Consuming Cocaine

Research has found sharks may be off their fins on cocaine that is dumped in waters off Florida by traffickers.

7 mins

Queensland Woman Names And Shames Sex Offenders Online

Would you want to know if a child abuser or sex offender lives in your suburb? Well, a single mum from Brisbane believes it's your right and has now set up a website dedicated to naming and shaming offenders.

7 mins

Australia Retain The Ashes After Fourth Test Washout

Australia has retained The Ashes as the wonderful English summer left the fourth Test abandoned due to rain and the Aussies with an unassailable lead.

8 mins

Sociologist In Ben Roberts-Smith Case Now Paying The Price

Sam Crompvoets, the sociologist whose investigation into the Special Forces would ultimately lead the downfall of Ben Roberts-Smith, is now trying to rebuild her life after intense backlash.

6 mins

What Is The NPC Streaming Trend On TikTok?

A new trend on TikTok sees streamers pretend to be 'NPCs' for hours on end, repeating phrases and actions as viewers send them gifts. But some are making a fortune. TikToker NerdyWinter explains what is going on.

3 mins

Why Victoria Cancelling The Commonwealth Games Was A Shock

Mel Buttle thought the Commonwealth Games were uncancellable, but she tells us why it was such a shock that Victoria pulled out of hosting the 2026 Games.

4 mins

Fans Prepare For Barbie & Oppenheimer Box Office Smash

It's going to be a blockbuster weekend at the movies, with both Barbie and Oppenheimer set to open. But the real question is, which one do you see first?

