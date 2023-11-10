News
John Oliver Ruffles Feathers In Bird Of Century Vote
U.S. chat show host John Oliver has ruffled feathers by backing a bird in New Zealand's Bird of the Century competition. Introducing the humble (and potentially Australian) Pūteketeke.
Will Pandas Wang Wang and Fu Ni Stay In Australia?
Mel Buttle On Why She Really Isn't A Fan Of Zoos (and it's not what you think)
How Clothes Can Be Turned Into Paint
Experts at Deakin University have discovered that our discarded clothes can be recycled and turned into paint, but how does it work?
Mark Zahra Rides Without A Fight To Melbourne Cup Victory
Without A Fight won the 2023 Melbourne Cup, cruising past the favourites Gold Trip and Vauban without any sort of fight whatsoever. Winning jockey Mark Zahra, who also won last year's Cup on Gold Trip, joins us.
Huge Class Action Begins Against Popular Cosmetic Surgery Providers
More than 1,000 patients have joined a class action lawsuit against Doctor Daniel Lanzer and his associates, alleging botched surgeries have left them with deformities and psychological trauma.
Inaugural Melbourne Cheese Run Sees Aussies Compete For Cheese
Melbourne saw its first-ever Cheese Run where people competed in a 150-metre dash for the grand prize of a mountain of cheese.
The Man Restoring Surfboards So Everyone Can Ride A Wave
Cam Scott restores old surfboards and leaves them on a fence by the beach in North Bondi, all so everyone can ride a wave.