Jock Zonfrillo's Life In His Own Words
Beloved chef and MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo died earlier this week at the age of 46. This is Jock's life, in his own words.
Andy Allen On What He'll Miss Most About Jock Zonfrillo
From the moment they became MasterChef judges, Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen became close friends. Still reeling from his sudden loss, Andy sat down with The Project and told us about his favourite memories and what he will miss most.
Jimmy Barnes Performs In Memory of Jock Zonfrillo
The last time Jimmy Barnes sang the traditional Scottish song 'The Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond' was with his fellow Scot Jock Zonfrillo. Tonight, he sings it in tribute to his great mate.
Finding Australia's Best-Looking Chicken
A clucky competition is searching for Australia's next top chicken. Mother Hen Ros Russell joins us to explain just what this beauty competition is all about.
Aussie Banks Not Helping Scammed Customers
Bank scams are rising across Australia, but when victims turn to their bank for help, they are, more often than not, not willing to help get the money back.
Great Unretirement Seeing Thousands Of Senior Aussies Returning To Work
A new trend is seeing thousands of senior Aussies reentering the workforce, whether for mental health or money. But will this be ongoing, and should we embrace The Great Unretirement?
New Trend Sees People Dating To Find Friends, Not For Love
Ever struggled to make new friends as an adult? Well, this new trend sees people finding new mates in a creative way, so how does it work?