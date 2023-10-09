News
Israel's Prime Minister Vows To Wipe Out Hamas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to wipe out the Palestinian group Hamas after a shocking terror attack on the country, with fears an ongoing war could destabilise the Middle East.
Ange Postecoglou Takes Spurs Top Of Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur’s dream run in the Premier League continues, with Ange Postecoglou’s side beating Luton Town 1-0 over the weekend to top the league. So, could the team go all the way and be crowned champions?
How To Help Friends Who Are Struggling With Their Mental Health
In honour of World Mental Health Awareness Day, Peking Duk's Reuben Styles has released a song to support the cause, and he shared with us some tips on how to help out a friend who is struggling with their mental health.
Robyn Davidson On How Much Her Mother's Death Impacted Her
At the age of 27, Robyn Davidson became a global celebrity after she trekked across the Western Australian with four camels and her dog. Now, she has penned an autobiography 'Unfinished Woman', and she reflects on how her mother's death changed the trajectory of her life.
Aussie Filmmaker Ditched Phone For 30 Days To Shift Tech Addiction
Aussie filmmaker Alex Lykos locked away his smartphone for 30 days to document how much our devices impact us, and he joined us to explain why he decided to undertake this experiment.
Tottie Goldsmith On The Legacy Of Olivia Newton-John
Thousands of people laced up their sneakers for Olivia Newton-John's Walk for Wellness, and Olivia's niece Tottie Goldsmith told us the massive impact the Aussie icon has had on so many lives.
One Woman's Four-Year Battle To Get Off The Streets And Find A Home
Joey King has been told that she "doesn't look homeless" on multiple occasions, but in reality, she has been on a four-year-long battle to find a place she can call home and thousands of other Australians are also struggling to find somewhere to live.