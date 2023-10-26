The Project

Israel-Hamas War Leads To More Hate Attacks
NC | News

The war between Israel and Hamas has shocked us all. But, as we all process the images we see, anti-Semitic and Islamophobic event reports have risen 1,000%. So, while we await our leaders to take action, is it time we all said there's #NoPlaceForHate ?

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News

Advertisement
image-placeholder
7 mins

Israel-Hamas War Leads To More Hate Attacks

The war between Israel and Hamas has shocked us all. But, as we all process the images we see, anti-Semitic and Islamophobic event reports have risen 1,000%. So, while we await our leaders to take action, is it time we all said there's #NoPlaceForHate ?

image-placeholder
3 mins

Mel Buttle On Why Aussies Shouldn't Rent A House For A Holiday

The rising cost of living has Aussies skipping a Chrissy holiday this year, but Mel Buttle tells us why we don't need to rent a house this year.

image-placeholder
5 mins

James Blunt On Why He's Going To Get Cancelled

We all know and love James Blunt for his beautiful ballads and he's about to release his book 'Loosely Based On A Made-Up Story', and he actually tells us why he is going to be cancelled for it.

image-placeholder
2 mins

Aussie Icon Vegemite Celebrates 100th Birthday

Aussies have been loving Vegemite for 100 years, and as the iconic spread celebrates its birthday, we look back on how far that little jar of black glug has come.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Alarming Statistics Show Stalking Occurs More Often Than You Think

For almost a decade, Cathy was stalked by her ex-partner, and new alarming statistics show stalking is way more common than you think.

image-placeholder
2 mins

Golfers Hit Back At Sydney Park Plan

NSW Premier Chris Minns' plan to turn part of a golf course in Sydney into a public park has been has been slammed by golfers, but is it time to look at how we use green spaces in the city?

image-placeholder
5 mins

The Couple Saving Melbourne’s Oldest Photo Booth

91-year-old Alan Adler ran Melbourne's oldest photo booth for 50 years before he was served an eviction notice from Flinders Street Station, which made couple Chris and Jessie, who took a photo on their first date there, spring into action to save the machine.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Aussies Getting Tattoos Removed For Free For A Fresh Start In Life

Thousands of Aussies get a new tattoo every year, but for some, those tattoos come with stories they wish to forget, including Bradley, who found the help of Amanda to get rid of his face tatts for free.

2023