What Does The Failed EU Trade Deal Mean For Australian Produce?
Australia has walked away from a potential EU trade deal, which could have seen us renaming Feta to something more fun like 'Crumbly Cheese That Nobody Ever Finishes A Block Of', but what does it mean for Aussie produce?
Insane Amount Of Money Aussies Will Spend This Halloween
Halloween is upon us, and what was once considered an American holiday is now cemented in Australia. It's estimated that we'll spend a staggering $490 million on treats, decorations and costumes this year.
Horrifying Number Of Teenagers Are Being Cyber-Bullied
14-year-old 'Emma' has endured months of cyber-bullying online, and as she tries to get help, new statistics show more and more Australian children are being targeted online than ever before.
Israel-Hamas War Leads To More Hate Attacks
The war between Israel and Hamas has shocked us all. But, as we all process the images we see, anti-Semitic and Islamophobic event reports have risen 1,000%. So, while we await our leaders to take action, is it time we all said there's #NoPlaceForHate ?
Mel Buttle On Why Aussies Shouldn't Rent A House For A Holiday
The rising cost of living has Aussies skipping a Chrissy holiday this year, but Mel Buttle tells us why we don't need to rent a house this year.
James Blunt On Why He's Going To Get Cancelled
We all know and love James Blunt for his beautiful ballads and he's about to release his book 'Loosely Based On A Made-Up Story', and he actually tells us why he is going to be cancelled for it.
Aussie Icon Vegemite Celebrates 100th Birthday
Aussies have been loving Vegemite for 100 years, and as the iconic spread celebrates its birthday, we look back on how far that little jar of black glug has come.