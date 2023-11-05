Influencers Sue Restaurant For Defamation Over Lobster

Postpartum Psychosis Leaving New Mums In Psychiatric Units

Statistics show that 80% of new mums experience the baby blues, but some women, like Jacqueline, start experiencing concerning symptoms of postpartum psychosis, which can see them separated from their child. If you think you may need support for perinatal anxiety or depression, please contact PANDA on 1300 726 306 or Lifeline on 13 11 14.