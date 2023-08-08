The Project

How Holly & Jimi Evaded Capture On Hunted
After being on the run for three weeks, Holly and Jimi escaped the Hunters to become 2023 Hunted winners! They tell us how they managed to evade capture for so long.

4 mins

6 mins

Young Family Devastated After Dad Dies From The Flu

One young family has been left devastated after a 37-year-old 'low-risk' father died after contracting the flu. Now, they're reaching out asking people to make sure they get vaccinated to prevent the

8 mins

Parents Using Their Grief To Help Others Who Lose Their Children

After losing their baby girl Andie to SIDS, Mitch and Tenille found Red Nose. Now they are using their grief to help families through unfathomable loss.

6 mins

The Powerlifters Proving It's Never Too Late To Lift

Toni, Adrian, Jayne and Rita may be in their 70s and 80s, but they are proving it's never too late to lift. They're still hitting the gym to lift weights, and some even have a few world records their names.

6 mins

Warnings After 3 People Died From Foraging Mushrooms

Three people have died after suspected poisoning from wild mushrooms in Victoria, prompting officials to issue warnings against consuming them.

5 mins

Garma Festival Kicks Off As Voice Referendum Nears

This year's Garma Festival is proving to be more significant than ever as it could be a make-or-break moment for The Voice's 'Yes' campaign. Narelda Jacobs explains. Warning: this story contains the names and images of people who have died.

6 mins

Afghan's Women's Team Fights For FIFA Recognition

Afghanistan's national women's football team was forced into exile after the Taliban took away their right to play. Now, they are fighting to be recognised by FIFA, which is denying them the chance to represent their country.

6 mins

Parents Plea For Government Help For Painful Skin Disease

Young Jacob suffers from an excruciating genetic skin disease that causes pain likened to having third-degree burns. Now, there is hope in a treatment gel, but accessing the treatment does not come cheap.

