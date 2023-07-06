News (Delivered Differently)
Investigation Launched Into The Leak Of Nude Photos Of AFL Players
The AFL has launched a major investigation after a series of naked photographs, allegedly of former and current AFL players, were published online.
Will Instagram's Threads Be The End Of Twitter For Good?
As we wait for the octagon cage match, Mark Zuckerberg has decided to take on Elon Musk's Twitter by launching a new text-based 'Threads' app.
Hong Kong Issues Arrest Warrants And Bounties On Activists
Hong Kong has vowed to pursue 8 exiled pro-democracy activists, including 2 in Australia, for the rest of their lives, placing a million-dollar bounty on their heads.
Facial Recognition Being Used At Stadiums Across Australia
A new investigation has revealed that we're being tracked with facial recognitions at major venues, raising concerns about where that data is stored and what that means for everyday Aussies.
Derek Bromley Fights For Freedom 40 Years After He Was Jailed For Murder
Derek Bromley has been behind bars for nearly forty years, but he would be free today if he had admitted to the murder, but he's adamant he didn't do it.
Parrots Providing Therapy For Those Needing Support
Meet the organisation changing the world "one bird at a time" by pairing parrots up with people who need a little feathered friend to make a difference in their lives.
Facebook Users Warned About Using Marketplace
Experts are warning Facebook Marketplace users against organising pick-ups from their homes after an increase in reported attacks.