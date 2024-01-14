News
Statistics Show Aussies Are Huge Complainers
It turns out Aussies are huge complainers, with more than 1 million official complaints made last year, ranging from parking to rubbish, to abandoned trolleys.
Guide To Being A Gladiator
The hit TV show 'Gladiators' is back, so we sent Michael Hing to find out exactly what it takes to be a Gladiator.
The Expert Who Made Mary Into A Danish Princess
When Princess Mary first met Prince Frederik of Denmark, she was just an ordinary woman from Tasmania. Teresa Page taught Mary Donaldson how to walk, talk and embrace the spotlight, and she tells us how she became the 'Princess Whisperer'.
Why Kids Love Their Summer Holidays More Than The Rest Of Us
School's out for summer, which can be a trying time for parents needing to keep their kids entertained. Susie Youssef chatted to the kids from Haberfield Public School to find out why they love holidays.
January 12th The Day That Most New Years Resolutions Fail
January 12th The Day That Most New Years Resolutions Fail
Fury As Aldi & Woolworths Ditch Australia Day Merch
Opposition leader Peter Dutton has ignited a political storm after he called for a boycott of Woolworths following the supermarket's decision not to sell any Australia Day merchandise.
Mega Fans Head To Parkes For The Elvis Festival
It's the most rock 'n' roll time of year, with thousands heading to regional NSW for the Parkes Elvis Festival. So we sent Michael Hing to Sydney's Central Station to meet those on the Elvis Express.