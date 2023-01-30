The Project

Greens Push To Make Recreational Cannabis Legal
NC | News

The ACT is currently the only state in Australia which has legalised the recreational use of cannabis. Now the Greens have a bold plan to make that nationwide, while generating billions in tax revenue

