News (Delivered Differently)
Greens Push To Make Recreational Cannabis Legal
The ACT is currently the only state in Australia which has legalised the recreational use of cannabis. Now the Greens have a bold plan to make that nationwide, while generating billions in tax revenue
Nearly Half Of Australian Dogs Are Overweight
It’s no secret Australians love their dogs. But it turns out we may love them too much because, almost half the nation’s 6 million pooches are overweight.
The Rising Stars Of Nepotism
The incredible talents of A-list offspring never cease to amaze us, which is perhaps why the world has developed an obsession with 'Nepo Babies', the sons and daughters of some of our favourite stars,
Dino Man's Real Life Sized Dinosaur Collection
We've all heard of the Tiger King and his exotic animal park, but this Aussie man's obsession with giant prehistoric animals might put his park to shame. Meet Mark the Dino Man.
Hottest 100 - What Will Be The Best Song Of 2022?
The biggest music democracy in the world, triple j's Hottest 100 Countdown, is hitting our ears later today. triple j presenter Lucy Smith joins us to give us the lowdown on what we can expect.
Meet The Australian Of The Year 2023
Taryn Brumfitt has been named the Australian of the Year for 2023. Taryn is known for her incredible work in helping people around the world become body confident and establishing the Body Image Movement. Taryn joins us.
Meet The Local Australian Of The Year, Amar Singh
Meet the Australian who took home the Local Hero Award for supporting Aussies in need. Amar Singh and his charity Turbans 4 Australia have helped victims of bushfires, floods and people impacted by C