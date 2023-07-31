News (Delivered Differently)
Government Faces Double Dissolution Over Housing Bill
Labor is bringing its Housing Australia Future Fund bill back to parliament after it was blocked by the Senate, and if blocked again, it could trigger a double dissolution election, meaning all seats are up for grabs. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joins us.
Surf Champ's Comeback From Traumatic Brain Injury
After suffering a traumatic brain injury in Hawaii a few years ago, surf champion Owen Wright made one of sport's biggest come-backs. Now his family is facing another hurdle.
Lizzo Fan Gets Tattoo On Bum After Splendour Chaos
While most of us remember the concerts we go to by filming heaps of it, one fan took home a significant memento from Lizzo’s Splendour in the Grass performance by getting the star to sign her bum… and then getting it quickly tattooed. Bridget Saric tells us all about it.
Remembering Sinéad O'Connor, Who Died Aged 56
Irish singer, Sinéad O'Connor, has died aged 56. Tributes have flooded in for a woman who captivated and confounded the world. Irish radio host Dermot Whelan worked with Sinéad and joins us. If this story has raised any issues for you, you can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.
Pet Owners Spending Millions To Make Animals Happy
Pet owners in Australia spent a whopping $33 billion last year on pampering their pets as the pet wellness industry booms.
Why Country Singer Jason Aldean's Song 'Try That In A Small Town' Is Causing A Big Stir
American country singer Jason Aldean has ignited controversy for his music video 'Try That In A Small Town', which references the Black Lives Matter protests. The backlash has now seen the song rising up the charts quicker than ever.
Kmart And Target To Merge To Become Super Business
Kmart and Target will merge to become a superbusiness worth $10 billion, but will customers notice the difference?