The Project

Google Reveals The Most Searched Things For 2023
NC | News

Google has laid our secrets bare, revealing the most popular searches for 2023, and some of them are surprising...

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News

Advertisement
image-placeholder
4 mins

Google Reveals The Most Searched Things For 2023

Google has laid our secrets bare, revealing the most popular searches for 2023, and some of them are surprising...

image-placeholder
7 mins

The Program Helping Domestic Abusers Reform Themselves

Shocking statistics show that one in five Australians have experienced violence in the home. Caring Dads is a program that encourages abusers to confront and reform their actions.

image-placeholder
3 mins

December 11 Coined Break-Up Day As Couples Decide To Split

As the festive season nears, so too does the pressure to commit to your partner, which has resulted in December 11 being unofficially known as 'Break-Up Day'.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Australia's Illegal Tobacco Trade Booming

As Australia's tobacco prices continue to rise year by year, Border Force is seizing record numbers of illegal tobacco, with officials fearing the impacts of a booming black market.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Trend Of Spending Christmas Alone On The Rise

Author Jill Stark is embracing a new tradition of spending Christmas alone and tells us why she doesn’t want anyone to feel sorry for her.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Boomers Should Be Left Alone In Generational War

It’s the intergenerational conflict that refuses to die; Boomers versus Millennials. But while boomers are usually on the receiving end of the blame game, is that really fair?

image-placeholder
3 mins

What King Charles & Camilla Should Do While In Australia

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are planning a trip Down Under, and Mel Buttle tells us what she reckons they should do when they get to Australia.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Taylor Swift Becomes Time Person Of The Year

Taylor Swift has been named Time's Person of the Year after a blockbuster year touring her Eras tour around the world. But, what are her credentials for the win? We found out.

2023