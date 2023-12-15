News
Goat Yoga The New Way To Relax For Humans And Goats
Yoga dates back thousands of years, and goats have been around even longer, but whoever thought of putting them together? These guys have, and it benefits both humans and the animals.
Qantas Rejects Mandatory Compensation Over Price Fears
Qantas has hit back at claims major airlines should offer customers monetary compensation for flights that have been delayed or cancelled, saying it would increase fares.
The Group Helping Aussies Living In The Outback Access Cheap Power
Power is expensive in remote parts of Australia, and living without it can be deadly. But one group is helping our First Nations people by getting them solar panels to ensure the 330 days of sun they get a year are turned into continuous power, which will help them save some money along the way.
Cosmetics Industry Under Huge Crackdown As New Rules Are Enforced
After years of campaigning, Australia's cosmetic industry is facing a crackdown after new rules were introduced for the billion-dollar industry that's been described as the 'Wild West without Sheriffs.' Charlotte Yerrim had breast implant surgery at age 19 and joins us.
Researchers Reckon Having Kids Can Help You Live Longer
A new study has revealed that having two children makes you live longer, but embattled father-of-two Nick Cody begs to differ...
The Volunteers Helping Airport Travellers Find Their Way
Travelling during Christmas time can be quite daunting, but there is a group of volunteers at Australia's busiest airport helping passengers navigate the overwhelming terminals.
Google Reveals The Most Searched Things For 2023
Google has laid our secrets bare, revealing the most popular searches for 2023, and some of them are surprising...