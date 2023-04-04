News (Delivered Differently)
Former President Donald Trump Prepares For Arrest In New York
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, former US President Donald Trump travelled to New York. He's back in his hometown for his impending arrest.
Storm Chasing, Weather Lovers That Have Turned Giving Forecasts Into Big Business
The weather is the most talked about topic on earth. For more than a century, the Bureau of Meteorology has been our trusted provider. Now a new wave of unofficial and unqualified weather forecasters are using the speed of social media to deliver alternative reports to millions.
Housing Crisis Worsens And Aussies Left In Limbo After Housing Constructions Collapse
The housing industry in Australia is in chaos as a number of companies collapse. Beth and Joel were customers of Porter Davis, and tell us how they've been left with just a concrete slab after putting down a $97,000 deposit.
Now Make Under's Are The New Trend As People Go Back To Their Natural
Trout pouts are officially going belly up. The 'make under' is the new beauty trend that is seeing people return to their natural looks and get rid of their injectables.
A Mental Health Crisis Is Hitting Young People As Cost Of Living Crisis Paints An Uncertain Future
The cost of living crisis is fast turning into a mental health crisis, with a new study showing young people are suffering under the weight of an uncertain future.
Why Has Former President Donald Trump Been Indicted?
A New York grand jury has indicted former President Donald Trump after weeks of speculation that it was imminent. It has led to backlash from his fellow Republicans. Semafor Editor-At-Large Steve Clemons joins us to tell us how we got here.
The Aussie Town Being Taken Over By Little Yellow Minions
The minions are some of the most loved animated creatures ever created, and now they are taking over a tiny town in Western Australia... But why? Well, that's where our story begins.