First Australian To Receive Uterus Transplant Is Pregnant
NC | News

The first Australian woman to receive a uterus transplant is pregnant. Kirsty Bryant joins us to tell us about her pregnancy journey.

4 mins

Buy Now Pay Later Schemes Facing Government Crackdown

The Federal Government is cracking down on the unregulated market of Buy Now, Pay Later schemes, such as Afterpay, to try and help people stop spiralling into debt.

4 mins

3 mins

Little Boy Fundraising For Life-Changing Surgery To Walk

A Gold Coast family is desperately fighting for life-changing surgery for their little boy, but they need to raise more than $100,000 to get it.

5 mins

Dami Im On How Motherhood Changed How She Writes Music

Singer Dami Im just celebrated her first Mother's Day and her son's first birthday. She tells us how motherhood has changed how she writes music and if little Harry has the musical gene.

10 mins

Survivor’s Mission To Make Sure Rapists Are Given Jail Sentences

Emily Campbell-Ross' rapist won't spend a day behind bars, so now she's campaigning for stricter sentencing.

4 mins

Fears For Aussie Music Industry As Artists Struggle

The Australian music industry has hit challenging times, with fewer Aussie artists breaking into the Top ARIA Charts. So why is this happening, and can it be fixed?

7 mins

Another Drag Storytime Cancelled Amidst Fears Of Violence

Yet another drag storytime has been cancelled in Australia after police were forced to intervene against heated protestors. Shane Jenek, also known as Courtney Act, joins us.

3 mins

Arnault Family Is The Real Life 'Succession' Worth $708 Billion

If you're sad about the end of the TV show 'Succession', don't worry; we have found a real-life Succession story for you. Meet the Arnaults, who are worth a casual $708 billion.

