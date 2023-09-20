News
Anorexia Patients Left Without Any Treatment Options
Anorexia is the most lethal mental illness but current treatments have been found to be ineffective and it’s leaving those who are trying to get treatment, like Katya, worse off than they ever have been.
Firefighters Warn Against Charging Lithium Batteries Indoors
As we buy more and more electronics, more and more lithium batteries are in our homes, and now firefighters are warning us against charging them for long periods of time as the number of battery-related fires increases.
AFL Legend Danielle Laidley's Life Story Told In Her Own Words
Danielle Laidley is an AFL legend whose secret double life was exposed in the most shocking circumstances. Now, Danielle is speaking out and in a The Project exclusive, she and her son Kane sit down with Waleed Aly to reveal all.
Fears Russell Brand's Staff Enabled Misconduct
Police have formally received a report of sexual assault after bombshell allegations were made about comedian Russell Brand. Now, there are concerns that those around him enabled his alleged conduct.
Kids Best Tips For Holidays That You Should Never Forget
Everyone loves a holiday, including kids, and as school holidays start across the country, we asked some children what their best holiday tips are. We don’t think we will ever forget them.
Aussies Warned Over Summer As Heatwave Arrives Early
Fires are already raging across the Eastern Seaboard as Australia faces an unseasonal heatwave. With records tumbling across the nation just weeks into Spring, we are being warned to be prepared for w
AFL Legend Ron Barassi Dies Aged 87
The AFL community has suffered a massive loss after legend Ron Barassi died, aged 87.
The Treatment That Could End Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria
12-year-old Abby has cystic fibrosis, making her more prone to bacterial infections in her lungs. She is now the first patient in Australia's phage therapy trial, which could be the answer to the fight against antibiotic-resistant superbugs.