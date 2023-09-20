The Project

Firefighters Warn Against Charging Lithium Batteries Indoors
As we buy more and more electronics, more and more lithium batteries are in our homes, and now firefighters are warning us against charging them for long periods of time as the number of battery-related fires increases.

