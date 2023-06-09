News (Delivered Differently)
Meet The Aussie Who Can't Stop Smiling After Becoming A Paraplegic
Lenny Rudrose was an Aussie who loved to party before a devastating diagnosis left him paralysed, and while for most people, it would make them sad, Lenny has never been happier and wants everyone to know just how much he’s smiling.
Fears Declining Sperm Count Could Decrease World's Birth Rate
New research has shown the male sperm count has fallen 62% over the past 5 decades, and there are fears it could lead to the world’s birth rate falling, leading to, eventually, the end of days. But is that going to happen? We found out.
The Intergenerational Portrait Project Bringing Generations Together
Gordon and Benedict may have an age difference of nearly 90 years, but a painting project has brought them and hundreds of other inter-generational people together to make an unlikely friendship.
Colour Matching For Fashion Making A Huge Comeback
It was the fashion trend of the 80s, and now colour matching is making a huge comeback.
Young Footy Player's Fight For Concussion Compensation
Zac Stanton suffered a life-changing head injury while playing footy, only to find the competition's insurance didn't cover brain injuries. Now he's fighting for amateur players to be protected.
Fast Fashion Habits Causing Recycling Concerns
Australia has a growing fast fashion problem, with the average Aussie throwing away 10 kilograms of clothes yearly.
Adult Star Renee Gracie Returns To V8 Racing
Renee Gracie was a teen sensation in the motor racing world before giving it all up for a career in adult entertainment. Now she's back in the hot seat for her big racing comeback.