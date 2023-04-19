News (Delivered Differently)
Father Bob Maguire Dies Aged 88, Leaving Australia In Mourning
Father Bob Maguire has died aged 88. Social justice campaigner, larrikin priest and a legend of a bloke, Australia will miss him. We look back at an incredible life.
Newly-Wed Couple Have Blood Donation Drive At Their Wedding Reception
A couple in New South Wales has started married life in an unexpected but incredible fashion by helping others with a blood drive at their wedding reception.
Sydney Bowls Club Is Saved From Closing After They Chose To Ditch Poker Machines
A Sydney bowling club has taken a punt on people instead of poker machines, and it appears to have paid off, with the club now saved from closing down.
Candice Warner On Reclaiming Her Own Stories
Candice Warner has been part of some of Australia's biggest headlines, from toilet cubicle trysts to Sandpaper-gate in South Africa. Now, she's reclaiming her story and spoke to Sarah in this Project exclusive.
Homeless In Darwin Being Fined
Homeless people in Darwin are copping fines for sleeping rough, but there's also a shortage of beds to go around, so is it really fair?
Time Names 100 Most Influential People
Time Magazine just dropped its list of the world's most influential people and it features our very own Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese.
New Trial Gives Hope To People With Spinal Cord Injuries In Australia
Doctors say they’re on the cusp of offering the chance to return function to people living with spinal cord injuries, and the treatment will soon be available in Australia.