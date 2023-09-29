News
Taking A Look At Some Of Australia's Worst Rentals
It's no secret that many Aussies are struggling to find a home, but Jordie van den Berg has been on a mission to expose just how many rental properties are unliveable and we found some of the worst to take a look around.
Fans Take To The Streets Ahead Of Grand Finals
Footy's biggest weekend is almost upon us with fans taking to the streets to cheer on their teams as they gear up for the AFL and NRL grand finals.
Lismore Man Battling Cancer Told Home Doesn't Qualify For Buybacks
Leon Beveridge is a dying man who just wants to live his life to the fullest. Instead, he’s been left stuck in a nightmare, thanks to the bungled flood recovery effort in Lismore.
Meet The Men Absolutely Obsessed With Their Lawns
We all know that one dad who is up every Saturday morning at 7 a.m. mowing his lawn and trimming those edges, but a growing number of men are utterly obsessed with making sure their lawn looks schmick.
Qantas Officials Grilled Over Qatar Airways Flight Denial
Qantas officials have been grilled at a Senate aviation inquiry looking into the allegedly cosy relationship between the federal government and the Aussie airline.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews Announces Resignation
Daniel Andrews has announced his resignation as Victoria's Premier, saying that it was the "honour and privilege" of his life. State Politics editor for The Age @annikasmethurst explains what may have influenced this decision.
70 Percent Of Australian Women Suffering From Heavy Menstrual Bleeding
New research has revealed that 70% of Aussie women suffer from heavy periods, a debilitating condition that comes with shame and stigma, and after years of heavy periods, sporting champ @JanaPittman i