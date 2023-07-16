News (Delivered Differently)
Family's Plea To Save Dying Man From Deportation
Robert Taylor was just one-year-old when he arrived in Australia, but now 49 years later he's facing deportation after serving a jail sentence. His desperate family are pleading for mercy, as Robert has been given just months to live.
Why The US Giving Ukraine Cluster Bombs Is Worrying
The U.S. is supplying Ukraine with cluster bombs, but critics are warning that unexploded duds could cause issues now and for the next generation. Waleed Aly explains why experts are so concerned.
Matildas Get Ready For FIFA Women's World Cup With Game Against France
The Matildas revealed their final lineup yesterday as the FIFA Women's World Cup draws closer, but what are the chances of going all the way? Tillies' superstar Ellie Carpenter joins us.
Aretha Franklin's Handwritten Will Found Behind Sofa Is Legally Binding
Aretha Franklin's family has been feuding over her million-dollar estate for years, and now it's all settled after a judge ruled a handwritten note found down the back of her sofa is a legally binding will.
Aussie Man Goes From Homeless To A Millionaire In Eight Years
At age 17, Harry Sanders was left homeless after his parents separated but now, just 8 years later, he’s a multimillionaire who is determined to give back and help others get back on their feet.
Family's Plea To Save Young Xavier's Life From Neuroblastoma
5-year-old Xavier Pudovkin was diagnosed with a devastating disease, Neuroblastoma, and while his cheeky smile masks his struggle, his parents are desperate to raise the funds to save their little boy.
The Art Class Helping People Feel Body Confident
Magnolia's Art Class is a place where people shed their clothes and their inhibitions to help reshape their views on their own body image.