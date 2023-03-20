The Project

Family Uses Their Experience Of Psychosis To Break The Stigma Around Mental Health
During the trip of a lifetime, Alice suffered a psychosis while on the other side of the world from her family. Now they are using their experience to help break the stigma around mental health.

Working Fathers Facing Discrimination In The Workforce, According To New Research

More Aussie men than ever are sharing the load of raising kids. But they're now suffering the same workplace discrimination women have fought against for decades.

Young Model Embracing Alopecia To Set A New Trend On The Catwalk

Fifteen-year-old Tiahna Faraci always dreamt of following in her mother’s footsteps and becoming a model. But two years later, she was diagnosed with alopecia. But nothing can hold her back, as she's now embracing her insecurities and hitting the catwalk.

Meet The Aussie Legend Who Has Given Up Her Life To Teach Disabled Kid

Australia, meet 63-year-old Tracey Ayton, who ten years ago started ‘Little Heroes Swim Academy’, intending to help disabled kids learn to swim or get more confident in the water. And while the charity is run on a shoestring budget, Tracey doesn’t miss a day to help those who love to learn a new skill.

Meet The Aussies Swapping The Mainstream Life For Off-Grid Living

With interest rates sky high, energy bills through the roof and inflation blowing the budget at the supermarket, more people are choosing to opt out of mainstream life to go off-grid. So, how do they

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Responds To Criticism Of $368 Billion AUKUS Deal

FULL CHAT: Former Prime Minister Paul Keating called the $368 billion AUKUS deal the worst decision in Labor's history. Prime Minister @AlboMP responds to the criticism and explains if this means the threat of war with China is real.

Local Residents Stage Mass Protest After Council Introduces A Bin Tax

Melbourne residents are kicking up a stink after the City of Yarra voted to impose a bin tax on residents, charging them for waste removal services on top of council rates. So, why the need for another tax? Mayor of City Yarra Claudia Nguyen joins us.

Booby Tape's Co-Founder Bianca Roccisano's Journey To Motherhood On Her Own

Bianca Roccisano has everything going for her: beauty, brains and millions in the bank. But the Booby Tape co-founder is so tired of waiting to find the one she's decided to have a baby on her own.

