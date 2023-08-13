The Project

Family Pleads With Government To Change Refugee Policies
Ballarat locals are rallying behind SES member Neil Paramanathan and his family after they were denied permanent visas. Now they're asking the government to change their refugee policies after the family has been stuck for almost a decade.

Hip Hop Turns 50

50 years ago today, Hip Hop was born and it turned into one of the biggest genres in the world, becoming the soundtrack of a generation. Aussie Hip Hop star Illy tells us just how big the genre's impact has been.

The Celebs Raking It In On Instagram In 2023

Celebs are already making millions from their day jobs, but the highest earners on Instagram have been revealed for 2023, and the amount some are earning per post is insane.

Dr Anthony Fauci On What The World Should Learn From Covid

Dr Anthony Fauci became one of the most famous faces during the Covid pandemic, and he tells us what happened in the White House when planning the U.S.'s response, and what the world should learn.

How Holly & Jimi Evaded Capture On Hunted

After being on the run for three weeks, Holly and Jimi escaped the Hunters to become 2023 Hunted winners! They tell us how they managed to evade capture for so long.

Young Family Devastated After Dad Dies From The Flu

One young family has been left devastated after a 37-year-old 'low-risk' father died after contracting the flu. Now, they're reaching out asking people to make sure they get vaccinated to prevent the

Parents Using Their Grief To Help Others Who Lose Their Children

After losing their baby girl Andie to SIDS, Mitch and Tenille found Red Nose. Now they are using their grief to help families through unfathomable loss.

The Powerlifters Proving It's Never Too Late To Lift

Toni, Adrian, Jayne and Rita may be in their 70s and 80s, but they are proving it's never too late to lift. They're still hitting the gym to lift weights, and some even have a few world records their names.

2023