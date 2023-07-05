News (Delivered Differently)
Facial Recognition Being Used At Stadiums Across Australia
A new investigation has revealed that we're being tracked with facial recognitions at major venues, raising concerns about where that data is stored and what that means for everyday Aussies.
Derek Bromley Fights For Freedom 40 Years After He Was Jailed For Murder
Derek Bromley has been behind bars for nearly forty years, but he would be free today if he had admitted to the murder, but he's adamant he didn't do it.
Parrots Providing Therapy For Those Needing Support
Meet the organisation changing the world "one bird at a time" by pairing parrots up with people who need a little feathered friend to make a difference in their lives.
Facebook Users Warned About Using Marketplace
Experts are warning Facebook Marketplace users against organising pick-ups from their homes after an increase in reported attacks.
Why NAIDOC Week Is So Important
First Nations community leaders were honoured at the National NAIDOC Week Awards on the weekend, with some using the platform to advocate for the Voice to Parliament. Rachel Perkins won the Creative Talent Award and tells us why NAIDOC Week is so important.
New Telescope Ready To Discover Dark Matter In Space
The European Space Agency is about to launch a new telescope that will help us find out exactly what dark matter is and how it has formed the galaxy.
Younger Generations Voting Left and Staying Left
A new report has found that the younger generations are voting progressively and maintaining this stance, shaking up the decades-long trend of becoming more conservative as you get older.