Facebook Users Warned About Using Marketplace
Experts are warning Facebook Marketplace users against organising pick-ups from their homes after an increase in reported attacks.

6 mins

Parrots Providing Therapy For Those Needing Support

Meet the organisation changing the world "one bird at a time" by pairing parrots up with people who need a little feathered friend to make a difference in their lives.

4 mins

3 mins

Why NAIDOC Week Is So Important

First Nations community leaders were honoured at the National NAIDOC Week Awards on the weekend, with some using the platform to advocate for the Voice to Parliament. Rachel Perkins won the Creative Talent Award and tells us why NAIDOC Week is so important.

3 mins

New Telescope Ready To Discover Dark Matter In Space

The European Space Agency is about to launch a new telescope that will help us find out exactly what dark matter is and how it has formed the galaxy.

4 mins

Younger Generations Voting Left and Staying Left

A new report has found that the younger generations are voting progressively and maintaining this stance, shaking up the decades-long trend of becoming more conservative as you get older.

7 mins

Psychiatrists To Be Able To Prescribe MDMA & Magic Mushrooms

Aussies can legally access psychedelic drugs to treat otherwise untreatable depression and PTSD from July 1. Cognitive neuropsychologist Professor Susan Rossell explains if Australia is ready for this.

7 mins

Lismore Flood Victims Let Down By Buyback Scheme

Just 1 per cent of Northern Rivers property owners who lost their homes in last year's floods have reached a settlement under the Federal and NSW government's buyback scheme.

7 mins

Transitioning Gender Under The Taliban In Afghanistan

Australian filmmaker Jordan Bryon was given unprecedented access to the notorious Taliban. At the same time, he was transitioning genders under the watchful eyes of the most brutal regimes in the world.

