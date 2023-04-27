News (Delivered Differently)
Good News: Abandoned Cat Named Finn Becomes Internet's Fave
We all need good news in our lives, and there is no better story than that of Darwin man Dave, who found a kitten named Finn on Christmas Eve, introduced him to the internet and well, now, nobody can get enough of their adventures.
EXPLAINED: Why Sudan Has Descended Into Chaos And How Residents Are Getting Out?
Over the last 11 days, Sudan's capital Khartoum has been turned into a warzone, but as a three-day ceasefire nears its end, we ask, what caused the eruption of violence in the first place? Khartoum resident Dallia Mohamed Abdelmoniem joins us.
Ed Sheeran Denies Plagiarising In Court
Ed Sheeran has fronted a Manhattan court to deny his hit song 'Thinking Out Loud' plagiarises Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On'. So, do they sound the same?
Teenage Son Honours The Ultimate Sacrifice Of The Dad He Never Met
At the Dawn Service in Sydney this Anzac Day, 13-year-old Ziggy read the Ode of Remembrance, honouring the Dad he never met, who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country.
Ipswich Anzac Day Parade To Be Lead By Two Women For The First Time
Australia, meet Jean, 99, and Olive, 97, who are proud World War 2 veterans and will lead Ipswich's ANZAC day parade tomorrow, the first time women have had the honour.
Long Covid Sufferers Beg For Help From The Australian Government
Despite being over three years into the pandemic, many Australians are still experiencing the debilitating effects of Long Covid, and are calling for help to improve their quality of life.
Remembering The Life Of Beloved Australian Comedian Barry Humphries
Barry Humphries brought us iconic characters throughout his 70 years on stage, on television, and in cinema. We look back at his incredible life.
Presbyterian Church's Gay Captain Ban Brings Back Painful Memories
The Presbyterian church’s decision to ban gay teenagers from entering leadership positions has come under fire across Australia but, as Hamish Macdonald explains, it’s deeper than that as it has caused a lot of painful memories to resurface for many Australians, including himself.