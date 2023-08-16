News (Delivered Differently)
EXPLAINED: Solutions To Australia's Rental Crisis
The whole country is well aware that Australia is in one of the worst housing and rental crises ever, but what is the solution? We took a deep dive into all the possible options.
The Renters Publicly Shaming The Worst Rentals In Australia
Australia's rental disaster has a third of the country feeling powerless as the lack of available and affordable properties has them stuck in substandard housing. We meet the renters who are publicly shaming the worst rentals in the country as they fight back.
Donald Trump Charged With Trying To Overturn 2020 Election
Donald Trump has been indicted for a fourth time and is being accused of forgery, perjury and racketeering, along with the 78 criminal charges in the other three indictments. CBS Radio reporter Michael Williams explains.
Warnings Property Prices Could Hit Record Highs
Property prices continue to defy gravity despite rising interest rates, with experts warning that they could hit record highs.
Professor Mary-Louise McLaws Dies Aged 70
World-renowned epidemiologist Mary-Louise McLaws has died aged 70. She was a gentle and authoritative voice through one of Australia's most challenging times. Friend and colleague Professor Robyn Richmond joins us.
Family Pleads With Government To Change Refugee Policies
Ballarat locals are rallying behind SES member Neil Paramanathan and his family after they were denied permanent visas. Now they're asking the government to change their refugee policies after the family has been stuck for almost a decade.
Hip Hop Turns 50
50 years ago today, Hip Hop was born and it turned into one of the biggest genres in the world, becoming the soundtrack of a generation. Aussie Hip Hop star Illy tells us just how big the genre's impact has been.