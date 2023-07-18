The Project

Dog Rescued Off Ledge In Sydney
An adventurous Pomeranian named Cash is safe after a heart-stopping rescue from a ledge in Sydney.

7 mins

Wagga Wagga Base Hospital Investigated Over Incompetence

Wagga Wagga Base Hospital has been hit by dozens of complaints from mothers who were left traumatised after giving birth there, with accusations of clinical incompetence and human rights abuses now being investigated.

4 mins

Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic In Wimbledon Final

The last time someone other than the Big 4 won Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz wasn't even born. But now he's beaten the King of Grass, Novak Djokovic, to be crowned Wimbledon Champion.

6 mins

Family's Plea To Save Dying Man From Deportation

Robert Taylor was just one-year-old when he arrived in Australia, but now 49 years later he's facing deportation after serving a jail sentence. His desperate family are pleading for mercy, as Robert has been given just months to live.

6 mins

Why The US Giving Ukraine Cluster Bombs Is Worrying

The U.S. is supplying Ukraine with cluster bombs, but critics are warning that unexploded duds could cause issues now and for the next generation. Waleed Aly explains why experts are so concerned.

5 mins

Matildas Get Ready For FIFA Women's World Cup With Game Against France

The Matildas revealed their final lineup yesterday as the FIFA Women's World Cup draws closer, but what are the chances of going all the way? Tillies' superstar Ellie Carpenter joins us.

3 mins

Aretha Franklin's Handwritten Will Found Behind Sofa Is Legally Binding

Aretha Franklin's family has been feuding over her million-dollar estate for years, and now it's all settled after a judge ruled a handwritten note found down the back of her sofa is a legally binding will.

5 mins

Aussie Man Goes From Homeless To A Millionaire In Eight Years

At age 17, Harry Sanders was left homeless after his parents separated but now, just 8 years later, he’s a multimillionaire who is determined to give back and help others get back on their feet.

