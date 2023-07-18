News (Delivered Differently)
Dog Rescued Off Ledge In Sydney
An adventurous Pomeranian named Cash is safe after a heart-stopping rescue from a ledge in Sydney.
Wagga Wagga Base Hospital Investigated Over Incompetence
Wagga Wagga Base Hospital has been hit by dozens of complaints from mothers who were left traumatised after giving birth there, with accusations of clinical incompetence and human rights abuses now being investigated.
Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic In Wimbledon Final
The last time someone other than the Big 4 won Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz wasn't even born. But now he's beaten the King of Grass, Novak Djokovic, to be crowned Wimbledon Champion.
Family's Plea To Save Dying Man From Deportation
Robert Taylor was just one-year-old when he arrived in Australia, but now 49 years later he's facing deportation after serving a jail sentence. His desperate family are pleading for mercy, as Robert has been given just months to live.
Why The US Giving Ukraine Cluster Bombs Is Worrying
The U.S. is supplying Ukraine with cluster bombs, but critics are warning that unexploded duds could cause issues now and for the next generation. Waleed Aly explains why experts are so concerned.
Matildas Get Ready For FIFA Women's World Cup With Game Against France
The Matildas revealed their final lineup yesterday as the FIFA Women's World Cup draws closer, but what are the chances of going all the way? Tillies' superstar Ellie Carpenter joins us.
Aretha Franklin's Handwritten Will Found Behind Sofa Is Legally Binding
Aretha Franklin's family has been feuding over her million-dollar estate for years, and now it's all settled after a judge ruled a handwritten note found down the back of her sofa is a legally binding will.