The Rising Stars Of Nepotism
The incredible talents of A-list offspring never cease to amaze us, which is perhaps why the world has developed an obsession with 'Nepo Babies', the sons and daughters of some of our favourite stars,
Dino Man's Real Life Sized Dinosaur Collection
We've all heard of the Tiger King and his exotic animal park, but this Aussie man's obsession with giant prehistoric animals might put his park to shame. Meet Mark the Dino Man.
Hottest 100 - What Will Be The Best Song Of 2022?
The biggest music democracy in the world, triple j's Hottest 100 Countdown, is hitting our ears later today. triple j presenter Lucy Smith joins us to give us the lowdown on what we can expect.
Meet The Australian Of The Year 2023
Taryn Brumfitt has been named the Australian of the Year for 2023. Taryn is known for her incredible work in helping people around the world become body confident and establishing the Body Image Movement. Taryn joins us.
Meet The Local Australian Of The Year, Amar Singh
Meet the Australian who took home the Local Hero Award for supporting Aussies in need. Amar Singh and his charity Turbans 4 Australia have helped victims of bushfires, floods and people impacted by C
Share The Spirit: A Different Way To Mark Australia Day
For many people, knowing how to mark Australia Day can be difficult. Dan Sultan explains how the Share the Spirit festival celebrates the survival of First Nations peoples and champions First Nations talent.
Misunderstood Condition, PMDD, Affecting Thousands Of Women
While society is getting better at discussing periods, there is a serious and misunderstood condition that can trigger extreme reactions once a month. Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, or PMDD, causes life-changing effects on thousands of women, including Angie Kent.