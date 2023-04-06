The Project

Dance For Abilities Are The Parties Celebrating People With Disabilities
"These kids don't get included in so many parts of society, and they love to dance." And that's precisely what Dance For Abilities does, creating a safe space for people living with disabilities to have a boogie and a whole load of fun.

4 mins

Life-Changing Hope For Children With Cystic Fibrosis Thanks To A Drug Added To The PBS

There is life-changing hope today for children living with cystic fibrosis, thanks to a new drug called Trikafta, that is about to be added to the PBS.

6 mins

6 mins

Liberal Leader Peter Dutton Confirms Opposition Will Say No To Indigenous Voice To Parliament In It'

Liberal leader Peter Dutton has confirmed the party will oppose the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, and campaign for the No side.

8 mins

Family's Desperate Plea To The Government For Australian Imprisoned In

Australian citizen, Hasan Askree, is behind bars in Pakistan, convicted of trying to overthrow a military leader. He’s been in jail since 2020 and now his Australian family has broken their silence in an exclusive interview with The Project.

5 mins

Former President Donald Trump Prepares For Arrest In New York

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, former US President Donald Trump travelled to New York. He's back in his hometown for his impending arrest.

8 mins

Storm Chasing, Weather Lovers That Have Turned Giving Forecasts Into Big Business

The weather is the most talked about topic on earth. For more than a century, the Bureau of Meteorology has been our trusted provider. Now a new wave of unofficial and unqualified weather forecasters are using the speed of social media to deliver alternative reports to millions.

3 mins

Housing Crisis Worsens And Aussies Left In Limbo After Housing Constructions Collapse

The housing industry in Australia is in chaos as a number of companies collapse. Beth and Joel were customers of Porter Davis, and tell us how they've been left with just a concrete slab after putting down a $97,000 deposit.

3 mins

Now Make Under's Are The New Trend As People Go Back To Their Natural

Trout pouts are officially going belly up. The 'make under' is the new beauty trend that is seeing people return to their natural looks and get rid of their injectables.

