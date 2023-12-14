News
The Group Helping Aussies Living In The Outback Access Cheap Power
Power is expensive in remote parts of Australia, and living without it can be deadly. But one group is helping our First Nations people by getting them solar panels to ensure the 330 days of sun they get a year are turned into continuous power, which will help them save some money along the way.
Cosmetics Industry Under Huge Crackdown As New Rules Are Enforced
After years of campaigning, Australia's cosmetic industry is facing a crackdown after new rules were introduced for the billion-dollar industry that's been described as the 'Wild West without Sheriffs.' Charlotte Yerrim had breast implant surgery at age 19 and joins us.
Researchers Reckon Having Kids Can Help You Live Longer
A new study has revealed that having two children makes you live longer, but embattled father-of-two Nick Cody begs to differ...
The Volunteers Helping Airport Travellers Find Their Way
Travelling during Christmas time can be quite daunting, but there is a group of volunteers at Australia's busiest airport helping passengers navigate the overwhelming terminals.
Google Reveals The Most Searched Things For 2023
Google has laid our secrets bare, revealing the most popular searches for 2023, and some of them are surprising...
The Program Helping Domestic Abusers Reform Themselves
Shocking statistics show that one in five Australians have experienced violence in the home. Caring Dads is a program that encourages abusers to confront and reform their actions.
December 11 Coined Break-Up Day As Couples Decide To Split
As the festive season nears, so too does the pressure to commit to your partner, which has resulted in December 11 being unofficially known as 'Break-Up Day'.