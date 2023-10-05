News
Child Care Prices Rising Across Australia But Is It Worth It?
Research shows that Aussie childcare fees are some of the highest in the world and the Government is now threatening to name and shame those who are overcharging. So, expert Mum, Mel Buttle joins us as we ask… is it even worth it?
ADHD Misdiagnosed For Females More Often Than Others
ADHD impacts 1 in 20 Australians, but experts say girls are left undiagnosed until adulthood as it’s often mistaken for anxiety and depression. So, why are women falling through the cracks?
Meet The 13 Year Old Making A Huge Impact On Women's Sport
At only 11 years old, Abbie noticed that some of the biggest names in women's sports weren't getting the attention they deserved, so she has made it her mission to change that by starting 'Her Way'.
Meet The Aged Care Residents Winning The Fight To Keep Their Village
In May, we brought you a story of a feisty group of seniors fighting to keep their Byron Bay aged care facility after they were threatened with closure, now, thanks to 95-year-old Kate, they might just get to keep their homes.
Construction Workers Suffering In Silence As Suicide Rates Spike
Tradies like 21-year-old Ben work hard to build our communities, but every other day, a construction worker like Ben dies by suicide. This is a tragedy that is impacting more people than ever before.
Aussie Kid Breaks Rubik’s Cube World Record
Brisbane kid Charlie Eggins has been named a world champion after he broke the world record for blindfolded speedcubing by .68 of a second.
Snail Girl Is The New Trend Every Woman Wants In On
There is a new trend that sees women shattering the illusion of work/life balance, ceasing their girl-bossing in favour of a slower, happier pace at work.