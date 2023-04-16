News (Delivered Differently)
Candice Warner On Reclaiming Her Own Stories
Candice Warner has been part of some of Australia's biggest headlines, from toilet cubicle trysts to Sandpaper-gate in South Africa. Now, she's reclaiming her story and spoke to Sarah in this Project exclusive.
Homeless In Darwin Being Fined
Homeless people in Darwin are copping fines for sleeping rough, but there's also a shortage of beds to go around, so is it really fair?
Time Names 100 Most Influential People
Time Magazine just dropped its list of the world's most influential people and it features our very own Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese.
New Trial Gives Hope To People With Spinal Cord Injuries In Australia
Doctors say they’re on the cusp of offering the chance to return function to people living with spinal cord injuries, and the treatment will soon be available in Australia.
Melbourne Café Cancels Kids' Drag Event After Campaign Of Fear
A family-run café targeted by a hate campaign over a drag event requested by parents has now cancelled the event out of fear. Owner Meg Anderson joins us.
Matildas' Charlotte Grant On Australia's Big 2-0 Win Over England
The Matildas are on a high after beating England 2-0 in London, but captain Sam Kerr says they're not getting ahead of themselves before the World Cup. Charlotte Grant joins us after scoring her first Matildas' goal!
Chroming Tragically Takes Life Of Melbourne Teenager But What Is It?
13-year-old Esra Haynes has died as a result of a deadly drug trend called "chroming", but what is it and why are more and more people dying of it?