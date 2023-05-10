News (Delivered Differently)
147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Crowns The Best Dog
The 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has crowned the very best doggo in the whole world, Buddy Holly, the Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen.
Can You Be Overweight And Healthy?
Can you be overweight and healthy? Sarah held a Round Table with body-positive activists as well as health and fitness expert Michelle Bridges. She discovered what it means to be healthy and why 'The Biggest Loser' wouldn't work today.
Shocking Number Of Aussies Going Hungry
New data from two major food distribution charities has shown that a shocking number of Aussies are going hungry due to cost of living pressures.
Tenants Fight For Protection Against Their Landlords
Residents are calling on the government to intervene with the ongoing rental crisis as weekly costs explode across the country, including in Sydney, where one rental went up by $175 a week without much notice.
Is It Time Australia Became A Republic?
The push for Australia to become a republic is back in the spotlight following the buzz of King Charles's coronation on Saturday. So, should it really happen?
Jock Zonfrillo's Life In His Own Words
Beloved chef and MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo died earlier this week at the age of 46. This is Jock's life, in his own words.
Andy Allen On What He'll Miss Most About Jock Zonfrillo
From the moment they became MasterChef judges, Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen became close friends. Still reeling from his sudden loss, Andy sat down with The Project and told us about his favourite memories and what he will miss most.