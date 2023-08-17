News (Delivered Differently)
Calls For Greater Funding After Matildas Success
The Matildas have undeniably forged a new frontier in women's sports, but it has highlighted the need for more funding in this space in order for the momentum to continue. Former Socceroo Craig Foster explains how much of a difference it would make it.
Matildas Forever Change The Game After World Cup Run
Despite the World Cup Final dream coming to an end, the Matildas made history while captivating the hearts of the country and have forever changed the game.
EXPLAINED: Solutions To Australia's Rental Crisis
The whole country is well aware that Australia is in one of the worst housing and rental crises ever, but what is the solution? We took a deep dive into all the possible options.
The Renters Publicly Shaming The Worst Rentals In Australia
Australia's rental disaster has a third of the country feeling powerless as the lack of available and affordable properties has them stuck in substandard housing. We meet the renters who are publicly shaming the worst rentals in the country as they fight back.
Donald Trump Charged With Trying To Overturn 2020 Election
Donald Trump has been indicted for a fourth time and is being accused of forgery, perjury and racketeering, along with the 78 criminal charges in the other three indictments. CBS Radio reporter Michael Williams explains.
Warnings Property Prices Could Hit Record Highs
Property prices continue to defy gravity despite rising interest rates, with experts warning that they could hit record highs.
Professor Mary-Louise McLaws Dies Aged 70
World-renowned epidemiologist Mary-Louise McLaws has died aged 70. She was a gentle and authoritative voice through one of Australia's most challenging times. Friend and colleague Professor Robyn Richmond joins us.