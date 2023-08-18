News (Delivered Differently)
Homeowners Left Stranded As Builders Go Bust
As more and more building companies go bust, homeowners are left stressed not knowing if their dream homes will ever be finished.
Sir Michael Parkinson Dies Aged 88
Sir Michael Parkinson, dubbed by many as the greatest television interviewer of all time, has died aged 88 after a short illness.
Calls For Government To Help Lonely Aussies
A loneliness epidemic is hitting families across the world, and while other countries are doing something, inaction in Australia is costing lives.
Calls For Greater Funding After Matildas Success
The Matildas have undeniably forged a new frontier in women's sports, but it has highlighted the need for more funding in this space in order for the momentum to continue. Former Socceroo Craig Foster explains how much of a difference it would make it.
Matildas Forever Change The Game After World Cup Run
Despite the World Cup Final dream coming to an end, the Matildas made history while captivating the hearts of the country and have forever changed the game.
EXPLAINED: Solutions To Australia's Rental Crisis
The whole country is well aware that Australia is in one of the worst housing and rental crises ever, but what is the solution? We took a deep dive into all the possible options.
The Renters Publicly Shaming The Worst Rentals In Australia
Australia's rental disaster has a third of the country feeling powerless as the lack of available and affordable properties has them stuck in substandard housing. We meet the renters who are publicly shaming the worst rentals in the country as they fight back.