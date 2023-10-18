The Project

Britney Spears Reveals Shocking Details In New Memoir
A shocking excerpt from Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman In Me' has revealed that the popstar had an abortion after falling pregnant to then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

Aussies Getting Tattoos Removed For Free For A Fresh Start In Life

Thousands of Aussies get a new tattoo every year, but for some, those tattoos come with stories they wish to forget, including Bradley, who found the help of Amanda to get rid of his face tatts for free.

How The Granny Flat Could Solve Australia's Home Shortage

It's no secret that Australia is experiencing a housing crisis, but new research has revealed that the humble granny flat could solve the lack of housing stock.

Paul McCartney Answers Fans Questions In Adelaide

One of the world's most famous musicians of all time, Paul McCartney, has touched down in Adelaide, so we sent our very own Georgie Tunny to ask him some questions.

Research Shows Mums Spend More Time Worrying Than Dads

A video showcasing the guilt mums face each night in bed has led to Australians discussing whether there is something called 'Mum Brain'... So, we did our best to find out.

Albanese Government Faces Calls For New Plans After Referendum Fails

The Federal Government is now grappling with how to reboot reconciliation after the country voted No to a constitutional recognition of its First Nations people in the Voice to Parliament referendum.

The Woman Sending The Message That You Don't Need Breasts To Be Beauti

Like 60% of other women who have had a mastectomy, Pascale had reconstructive surgery, but after serious complications caused by implants, she decided to go flat.

Australia Rejects Indigenous Voice To Parliament But What Happens Next

Australia has said an emphatic No to an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, with all states and territories, except the ACT, voting No... So what happens next?

