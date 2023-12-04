News
Boxing Star Harry Garside Qualifies For Paris Olympics
Aussie boxing star Harry Garside has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics, and he tells us what the next 10 months will look like for him as he prepares for the games.
Female Teen Racers Have Eyes Set On Formula 1
They may just be teens, but Avia Anagnostiadis and Océane Colangelo have their sights set on the Formula 1, and they're well on their way there.
Tucker Carlson Goes On Bizzare UFO Rant
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has gone on a mega-rant about UFOs, asking the US government and the world to provide him with some answers about flying objects.
Dog Owner Sucks Leech Off Pet's Eye During Bike Ride
Ben Foster is probably the most dedicated dog owner in Australia after he sucked a leech off the eyeball of his Kelpie, Alma.
Netball Australia Player Dispute Worsens As New Deal Is Offered
Netball Australia has attempted to end the bitter, year-long wage dispute by offering players an immediate 11 per cent pay rise, which has been rejected.
Government Set To Ban Disposable Vapes
The Federal Government is set to ban the importation of single-use vapes but says it will make it easier for doctors to issue prescriptions where needed.
The Aussie Women Going To Great Lengths To Have Babies Later In Life
More and more Aussie women are choosing to start their families later in life, with a quarter of babies born to those over 35, and some of them are going to great lengths to conceive.