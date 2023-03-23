News (Delivered Differently)
Unique Aussie School Gives Disadvantaged Kids A Second Chance
Macleay College looks like any other school, but actually, it's unique. It's a school on a mission to give disadvantaged children a second chance at finishing school so they can have a positive future.
Blossom The Goose Finds Love With Unlikely Companion
There is nothing better than some good news, and we have some that will give you all the feels, including an introduction to Blossom the Goose, who, after years of being alone, has finally fallen in love with an unlikely companion.
TikTok Explain If Their Chinese Ownership Is Actually An Issue In 2023
TikTok has been banned by governments around the world due to its links with China, but the app doesn't agree with the criticism... So, are the governments concerns wrong? We debate the viewpoint with TikTok Australia GM Lee Hunter.
World's Happiest Countries For 2023 Have Been Revealed In New Study
A report has revealed the happiest people in the world… and it’s not Australia; it's somewhere a little more Finnish. So, what is the secret to being truly happy?
Young Huddy Defies Doctor's Expectations And Is Now Off To The World D
Until recently, sports-mad Huddy could only watch sports from the sidelines. After battling health problems and numerous surgeries, he's off the World Dwarf Games after being helped by his close-knit
Working Fathers Facing Discrimination In The Workforce, According To New Research
More Aussie men than ever are sharing the load of raising kids. But they're now suffering the same workplace discrimination women have fought against for decades.
Family Uses Their Experience Of Psychosis To Break The Stigma Around Mental Health
During the trip of a lifetime, Alice suffered a psychosis while on the other side of the world from her family. Now they are using their experience to help break the stigma around mental health.
Young Model Embracing Alopecia To Set A New Trend On The Catwalk
Fifteen-year-old Tiahna Faraci always dreamt of following in her mother’s footsteps and becoming a model. But two years later, she was diagnosed with alopecia. But nothing can hold her back, as she's now embracing her insecurities and hitting the catwalk.