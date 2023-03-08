The Project

Bindi's Battle: Bindi Irwin Reveals 10-Year Endometriosis Battle
Bindi Irwin has revealed she has been battling endometriosis for 10 years, suffering "insurmountable fatigue, pain and nausea". #TheProjectTV

image-placeholder4 mins

image-placeholder5 mins

The Dark History Of The Celeb Sex Tape

Never was it more apparent that sex sells than in the era of the celebrity sex tape. Now, one of the stars of that era is speaking out, revealing a dark underbelly hidden in plain sight. #TheProjectTV

image-placeholder9 mins

Married To A Paedophile: How One Woman Is Helping Change How Police Treat Families

Georgia found herself married and pregnant to a man later found guilty of sickening crimes. Now, she's helping overhaul how police treat families of those convicted. #TheProjectTV

image-placeholder7 mins

The Ugly Side Of Beauty Filters

TikTok is seeing the rise of face-altering filters that are AI-powered. But experts warn there’s an ugly side to the beauty filter racking up millions of views online. #TheProjectTV

image-placeholder8 mins

Perth Family Set To Be Deported Due To Childs Disability

Australia, meet ten-year-old Aaryan, who has lived in Australia for seven years but is about to be deported as the government see him as a “significant cost to the Australian community”, all because h

image-placeholder3 mins

Lego Man Bringing Joy To His Local Community

Meet Alex McIntyre, or Lego Man. The South Australian is using his lifesize Lego outfit to bring joy and happiness to his local community.

image-placeholder8 mins

One Year On From The Lismore Floods

It's been a hard slog, but one year after the weather disaster that hammered the Northern Rivers, Lismore is coming back to life, VERY slowly.

image-placeholder5 mins

Tim Rogers On How His New Album Answers The Question In His First Album

Musician Tim Rogers asked the question 'What Rhymes With Cars and Girls?', and he gives the answer to that query in his latest sequel album.

2023