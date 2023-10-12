News
Indigenous Australians Twice As Likely To Die By Suicide
Our First Nations population is twice as likely to die by suicide. It’s a national crisis that saw Connie and Samantha lose their young children. Now, they are sharing their story in the hope it turns the tide and helps save lives. A warning to First Nations viewers that this story contains images of deceased persons.
Expert Reveals The Best Way To Speak To Kids About Terrorism
As images of war unfold in the Middle East, parents are left wondering how to tell their children what is going on in Israel and Gaza. Professor Lea Waters from the University of Melbourne joins us to give us some tips.
Bed Bugs Make Their Way From Paris To London
First, the bed bugs said ‘bonjour’ to Paris, now they’re saying ‘you alright’ to London, but could they be about to say ‘g’day’ to Australia?
Daughter Of Lynnette Dawson Reclaims Her Mother’s Story
It's been more than 40 years since Lynette Dawson went missing and nearly a year since Chris Dawson was sentenced to 24 years in prison for the murder of his wife. Now, their daughter Shanelle is revealing all to reclaim her mother's story. If this story has raised any issues for you, you can contact 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
One Woman's Mission To Rehome Cats Using A Cuppa
Yuki Arai is on a mission to give lost kitties a place to call home, and her Sydney cat café is doing just that.
Comedy Legend Cal Wilson Dies Aged 53
The comedy world is in mourning after beloved comic and TV host Cal Wilson died, aged 53. We take a look back at an incredible life and her Great Australian Bake Off Co-Host Nat Tran, joins us.
How Commentating Axe-Throwing Would Sound
Grassroots sports don't get enough coverage these days, so we sent Sam Taunton and Kate Langbroek to have a go at commentating axe-throwing, and it went exactly how you thought it would.