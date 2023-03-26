The Project

Barrie Cassidy On What Went Wrong For The Liberals In NSW Election
The Liberal party suffered a huge defeat in the NSW Election, meaning Labor is now in power across the Australian mainland. Political commentator Barrie Cassidy explains why Labor won with such a huge margin, and where to from here for the Liberal party.

7 mins

