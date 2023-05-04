News (Delivered Differently)
New Trend Sees People Dating To Find Friends, Not For Love
Ever struggled to make new friends as an adult? Well, this new trend sees people finding new mates in a creative way, so how does it work?
Baby Hugo's Fight Against Brain Cancer And A Plea For More Research Into Paediatric Cancer
Hugo, once a healthy baby boy, is now battling brain cancer. After gruelling chemo, he is trialling a new drug at home, which could change the future for many more paediatric patients.
Evicted Residents Take On Aged Care Home
Great-grandmother, 95-year-old Kate Smorty is leading an army of golden oldies who are refusing to leave the home they adore, after being told they need to move out quickly.
Writers' Strike Hits Hollywood
If you're hanging out for the new season of Stranger Things or Cobra Kai, the Hollywood writers' strike is about to ruin your year.
Meet The Owners Who Are Making Their Pets Family Forever
Want your pet to live forever? Well, these Aussies have just managed to do that, which means their furry friends are part of their family for good.
Tributes Continue For Jock Zonfrillo
Tributes continue to flow for MasterChef Australia star Jock Zonfrillo, who passed away yesterday. His fellow judges and friends have released statements to pay their respects.
Jock Zonfrillo Dies Aged 46
Jock Zonfrillo has lit up Aussie screens for almost four years as a loveable co-host on MasterChef Australia. The celebrity chef died, aged 46.