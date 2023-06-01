News (Delivered Differently)
Australian Mother Looking For Answers Over Twin Deaths
Eighteen months ago, Akira Grafton suffered the catastrophic loss of her twin four-year-old girls in a devastating fire near Byron Bay. But she’s still waiting for answers on how it happened, and an inquest doesn’t appear to be forthcoming.
Aussies Turn To 'Van Life' To Ease Cost Pressures
More Aussies are swapping bricks and mortar for a home on wheels. But is 'Van Life' really the solution to the current housing crisis?
Push For NSW Attorney-General To Free Kathleen Folbigg
Kathleen Folbigg has been in jail for 20 years after the deaths of her four children. But now, it seems possible she may have been innocent all along and could be about to regain her freedom.
PwC Tax Scandal Deepens As Partners Are Stood Down
PwC has been caught in a government tax scandal that's claimed dozens of executive scalps and sparked an AFP investigation. So what's the PwC controversy all about? Economist Nicki Hutley explains.
Kellie Finlayson's Battle Against Terminal Cancer
Kellie Finlayson, the wife of AFL player Jeremy Finlayson, is fighting to save other people's lives in the face of her own battle with terminal cancer.
Mental Health Epidemic Hitting Veterinarians
The veterinary industry is facing a mental health crisis as concerning statistics show that more and more vets are taking their lives, with client abuse a big contributor.
Australia's Oldest Dads Are Evidence You Can Become A Parent At Any Ag
A couple of weeks ago, Robert De Niro revealed he was about to become a Dad at 79 years old, so what’s the best age to have a kid? We found out from some of Australia’s most senior dads.