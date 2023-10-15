News
The Woman Sending The Message That You Don't Need Breasts To Be Beauti
Like 60% of other women who have had a mastectomy, Pascale had reconstructive surgery, but after serious complications caused by implants, she decided to go flat.
Australia Rejects Indigenous Voice To Parliament But What Happens Next
Australia has said an emphatic No to an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, with all states and territories, except the ACT, voting No... So what happens next?
EXPLAINED: Will The Voice To Parliament Lead To More Indigenous Land Claims?
The Voice to Parliament referendum has produced many scare campaigns, including one that Indigenous People will be able to take our backyards, so Hamish Macdonald spoke to some experts to find out if that is true.
Indigenous Australians Twice As Likely To Die By Suicide
Our First Nations population is twice as likely to die by suicide. It’s a national crisis that saw Connie and Samantha lose their young children. Now, they are sharing their story in the hope it turns the tide and helps save lives. A warning to First Nations viewers that this story contains images of deceased persons.
Expert Reveals The Best Way To Speak To Kids About Terrorism
As images of war unfold in the Middle East, parents are left wondering how to tell their children what is going on in Israel and Gaza. Professor Lea Waters from the University of Melbourne joins us to give us some tips.
Bed Bugs Make Their Way From Paris To London
First, the bed bugs said ‘bonjour’ to Paris, now they’re saying ‘you alright’ to London, but could they be about to say ‘g’day’ to Australia?
Daughter Of Lynnette Dawson Reclaims Her Mother’s Story
It's been more than 40 years since Lynette Dawson went missing and nearly a year since Chris Dawson was sentenced to 24 years in prison for the murder of his wife. Now, their daughter Shanelle is revealing all to reclaim her mother's story. If this story has raised any issues for you, you can contact 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.